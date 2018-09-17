Quarterback Carson Wentz has been medically cleared and will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Doug Pederson announced during his press conference on Monday.

“He’s going to be prepared mentally, now it’s a matter of the physical part taking over," Pederson said, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "In my mind, he’s cleared, he’s cleared. No need to hold back."

Wentz has been making progress as he recovers from two torn knee ligaments, which he suffered in Week 14 of last season. Pederson added that there will be no restrictions for Wentz but they may use some time to adjust to the speed of the game.

The Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27–21 on Sunday with Nick Foles finishing the day 36 of 48 passing for 334 yards and a touchdown. He hands over the reigns with a 6–2 record, including last season and the postseason, as the Eagles' starter.

Wentz finished last season with 33 touchdowns and 3,296 passing yards.