Bud Light ‘Victory Fridges’ Open in Cleveland After Browns Beat Jets

It's finally happening. Cleveland fans get their free beer after the Browns beat the Jets on Thursday.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 20, 2018

The "Victory Fridges" and free Bud Light beer reigned supreme in Cleveland on Thursday after the Browns beat the Jets 21–17.

Before Thursday, the Browns' last win came Dec. 24, 2016. Since then, Cleveland had 19-game winless streak. With such a record, fans needed a little encouragement and Bud Light came to the rescue.

The promotion put special fridges in places across the city that were automatically unlocked by smart technology as soon as the game ended. 

With the Browns tying the Steelers in their first game this season and then losing to the Saints in Week 2, fans had to wait a little longer for the beer. 

But the victory was worth the wait as it came from rookie quarterback and No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield. He came in before the first half ended when quarterback Tyrod Taylor went out with a concussion. Mayfield went 17–for–23 with 201 yards.

Running back Carlos Hyde finished with two touchdowns and 97 yards to help lead the offense.  

Bud Light is an official sponsor of the NFL.

