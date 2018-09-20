On Wednesday afternoon, Variety reported that Maroon 5 would be the halftime performers for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. An internationally known band with a number of hit singles, Maroon 5 is a totally good and safe pick to play the NFL’s biggest show. Here’s the problem: Atlanta is home to some of the best rappers in the game today, and ever. Below I’ve put together some fan fiction of what a Super Bowl halftime show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium would look like with those local acts …

Thirty minutes goes on the clock and stagehands hurry with equipment as the NFC and AFC champions jog back for their unusually long locker room stay. The lights dim, and about five minutes later we’re ready. Jermaine Dupri is illuminated on stage.

“Yo, yo, y-y-yo, yo, yo,” Dupri begins as “Welcome to Atlanta” kicks off. He does his verse and chorus, wanders to the left side of the stage and slips into darkness. On the right stands T.I. in a black jacket, and he seamlessly starts into “Live Your Life.” (The NFL really wanted Rihanna here to do her famous chorus but couldn’t afford her.)

Next up is Jeezy. “I Put On for My City” starts up as the stadium is in complete darkness and the crowd roars. Here is the beginning of the trap music segment of the show. Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz will join for a quick rendition of “Good Drank,” before we transition to Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” chorus. Now … it’s Migos time.

“In the kitchen, wrist twistin like it’s stir fry (whip it!),” they rap as the entire stage is lit up. They finish a verse and chorus and make way for the OGs.

Ludacris, who had been conspicuously absent from Dupri’s opener, comes on stage and remarks that he’s standing on the 50-yard line. But we’re not in the Georgia Dome, so there will be no “What’s Your Fantasy.” Instead, to his left walks out Usher. To his right, Lil’ Jon. “Yeah!” begins, and even the blue-haired grandmother the NFL donated tickets to is dancing with her walker.

Oh, you thought this was the finale? Remember how the NFL couldn’t afford Rihanna? That’s because they gave the bag to Big Boi and Andre 3000 to reunite for the last song. The crowd wants “Bombs over Baghdad (B.O.B.),” but the contract stipulates they have to play one of their No. 1 hits.

“Hey Ya!” blasts. Everyone in the crowd and at home does the jazz-hands thing during the chorus, and as all the lights come back on and the stage is deconstructed, we all realize we’ve seen the greatest live concert since The Last Waltz.

