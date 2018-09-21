After Thursday's 21–17 win over the Jets, Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he has to wait to "watch the tape" before deciding between Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield on who will be the Week 4 starting quarterback.

Rookie quarterback and No. 1 pick Mayfield came in before the first half ended when quarterback Taylor went out with a concussion. He led the Browns back from a 14–0 defecit for the victory.

Mayfield went 17–for–23 with 201 yards. He had just six incompletions. Taylor went 4–for–14 with 19 yards.

It was the Browns' first win since Dec. 24, 2016. Since then, Cleveland had a 19-game winless streak with the Browns tying the Steelers in their first game this season and then losing to the Saints in Week 2.

Following the game, Mayfield has already started to become a legend in Cleveland with fans reacting on Twitter to the win.

The Browns next play the Raiders in Oakland on Sept. 30.