49ers Fear QB Jimmy Garoppolo Tore Left ACL vs. Chiefs, MRI Set for Monday

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off after suffering an apparent knee injury vs. the Chiefs on Sunday.

September 23, 2018

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted from Sunday's game after suffering a left knee injury against the Chiefs. San Francisco announced he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Niners fear that Garoppolo tore his ACL. An MRI is scheduled for Monday.

Facing third-and-goal from the Kansas City 20-yard line with less than five minutes left, Garoppolo ran beyond the line of scrimmage in an attempt to reach the end zone. He was stopped out well short of the plane, and was hit shoulder-to-shoulder by Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson.

Garoppolo appeared to sustain the injury prior to the collision. His left knee buckled as he planted his foot trying to cut upfield, then was met by Nelson.

Garoppolo completed 20 of 30 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns before exiting. He was replaced by C.J. Beathard for the remainder of the contest, which the Niners lost 38-27. San Francisco will face the Chargers next week.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)