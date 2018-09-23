49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted from Sunday's game after suffering a left knee injury against the Chiefs. San Francisco announced he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Niners fear that Garoppolo tore his ACL. An MRI is scheduled for Monday.

Shanahan: “With Jimmy we’re fearing ACL. We’ll find out tomorrow. I haven’t had a chance to talk to him yet. I feel for him.” — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 23, 2018

Facing third-and-goal from the Kansas City 20-yard line with less than five minutes left, Garoppolo ran beyond the line of scrimmage in an attempt to reach the end zone. He was stopped out well short of the plane, and was hit shoulder-to-shoulder by Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson.

Here’s how Jimmy Garoppolo was injured. He was down and limped off the field. pic.twitter.com/J8Zy4PPEl7 — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) September 23, 2018

Garoppolo appeared to sustain the injury prior to the collision. His left knee buckled as he planted his foot trying to cut upfield, then was met by Nelson.

Just watched Jimmy Garoppolo go from the tent straight to the cart in one step. pic.twitter.com/3iJ82wIHKG — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 23, 2018

Garoppolo completed 20 of 30 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns before exiting. He was replaced by C.J. Beathard for the remainder of the contest, which the Niners lost 38-27. San Francisco will face the Chargers next week.