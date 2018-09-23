Another Week, Another Otherworldly Performance From Patrick Mahomes

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quickly

  • The Chiefs young quarterback continues to dazzle on the field, tossing 13 touchdowns in the first three games of this season—a stat that passes Peyton Manning (12 TDs in three games in 2013) for an NFL record. When will Mahomes break his stride?
By Robert Klemko
September 23, 2018

Patrick Mahomes is going to come back down to earth... right?

Because this is getting ridiculous. After a three-touchdown performance in a 38-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs second-year quarterback has 13 passing touchdowns in his first three starts—with no interceptions—which means he's on pace to throw for 84 touchdowns in a 16-game season. So, yes, unless you believe a first-year starter is going to set flame to the NFL record book, we can assume Mahomes will return to the mean. Problem is, it's just hard to see when.

It would be easy to say Kansas City's running game is setting him up with second-and-medium or third-and-short passes, and the real trouble will come when the Chiefs can't run the ball at will. But Mahomes comppleted 24 of 39 passes for 314 yards on a day when running back when Kareem Hunt was largely ineffective on the ground against a capable 49ers defensive line. Hunt carried the ball six times in the first half, for 15 yards with two goal-line touchdown runs. Again and again, Mahomes delivered on third-and-long and even fourth-and-short, scrambling for a first down during a first-quarter touchdown drive.

NFL
Watch: Patrick Mahomes Sets NFL Record With 13th TD Pass Through Three Weeks

You might argue the 49ers didn't do much to pressure the young quarterback, but Mahomes was hit eight times after releasing the ball and sacked twice; his best throw—officially a four-yard touchdown pass to Chris Conley on the run in the right back corner of the end zone—came after he escaped pressure early in his dropback, scrambled left then reversed field a la Russell Wilson and fired a stinger into the corner of the end zone.

You want poise under pressure? How about a bad snap on third-and-five, and the presence of mind to pick up the bouncing call, settle his feet and fire a strike to Travis Kelce for 21 yards and a first down on another eventual touchdown drive.

The Chiefs didn’t punt to the 49ers until there were 11:43 left in the third quarter, when San Francisco showed signs of life and eventually made the game respectable. But this was domination, from beginning to end. Now we wait another week, for Monday night against the Broncos, to see if anyone has an answer for the most thrilling performer on the most prolific offense we’ve seen in quite some time.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)