New Roughing the Passer Rule Causes Dolphins DE William Hayes to Tear His ACL

William Hayes tore his ACL trying to make sure he didn't put his body weight on Derek Carr when he sacked him on Sunday.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 24, 2018

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says defensive end William Hayes tore his ACL when trying to avoid putting his body weight on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the second quarter of Sunday's 28-20 win.

On a third-and-three from the Oakland nine-yard line, Hayes was able to get a sack on Carr to force a punt and give Miami a shot at good field position.

As Hayes approached Carr though, he adjusted his steps so he could be in better position to roll over Carr instead of landing on him with his body weight, which could have been a 15-yard personal foul penalty for roughing the passer. However, in his attempt better position his body to avoid a penalty, Hayes tore his ACL by making a less natural move prior to the hit.

Each of the last two weeks, Packers linebacker Clay Matthews has come out to criticize the new roughing the passer rule. Matthews has been called for three roughing the passer penalties already this season.

After news broke that Hayes' season was done, a few players commented on how the injury was the result of a rule that was put in place mostly to protect quarterbacks.

The Dolphins are first in the AFC East through three weeks at 3-0. Next week they go on the road to face a divisional rival in the 1-2 Patriots.

