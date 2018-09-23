Packers' Clay Matthews Says NFL is 'Getting Soft' After Earning Third Roughing-the-Passer Flag

Clay Matthews said he thinks the NFL is "getting soft" after being flagged for his third roughing-the-passer penalty this season.

By Kaelen Jones
September 23, 2018

Packers veteran linebacker Clay Matthews told reporters he was disappointed after being called for his third roughing the passer penalty of the season on Sunday against the Redskins.

Late in the third quarter, Matthews sacked Washington quarterback Alex Smith and brought him down for what looked like a textbook tackle, but as he and Smith hit the ground, their helmets collided and Matthews drew a flag.

NFL Football Operations posted a tweet with video of the play, explaining that Matthews violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9(b), which prevents a defender from landing "with all or most [their] weight" on a passer.

A first-time offense for roughing the passer amounts to a $20,054 fine, according to NFL Operations' site. A second offense docks a player $40,110.

Matthews has not shied from sharing his frustration with the rule before. Earlier this season against the Bears, he was called for a penalty that nearly cost Green Bay a 24-23 win. Last week, he was flagged on a play that might have clinched a win for the Packers during their 29-29 tie against the Vikings.

Matthews called his latest foul unfortunate, reiterating that he doesn't agree with the call. He went as far as to say that the league is "getting soft."

"Obviously, when you're tackling a guy from the front, you're gonna land on him," Matthews said. "I understand the spirit of the rule. I've said that in weeks prior. But when you have a hit like that, that's a football play."

Matthews said he approached Smith postgame to ask him what he could do differently. He said Smith suggested defenders should start attacking the ball rather than ball carriers, but Matthews appeared miffed trying to figure out how to change his approach.

"I really don't know," Matthews said. "Unfortunately, I think this league is going in a direction that I think a lot of people don't like. I think they're getting soft. The only thing hard about this league is the fines that they levy down on guys like me who play the game hard. I don't know. I'm gonna keep playing hard."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)