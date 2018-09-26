Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told reporters on Wedneday that he wishes Dolphins defensive end William Hayes would have landed on him instead of tearing his ACL during the two teams' matchup on Sunday.

Hayes, who will miss the remainder of the season, suffered the injury in the second quarter of Miami's 28-20 win. Hayes hoped to avoid a 15-yard personal foul penalty for roughing the passer by rolling over Carr rather than landing on him with his body weight.

Raiders QB Derek Carr on Dolphins DE William Hayes, who tore ACL trying not to land hard on Carr when sacking him: “I wish the guy would have just landed on me instead of tearing his ACL. ...For him to tear his ACL, nobody wants that. I don’t want that.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 26, 2018

"I wish the guy would have just landed on me instead of tearing his ACL," Carr said. "For him to tear his ACL, nobody wants that. I don't want that."

Carr is the latest of players to sound off on the NFL's new roughing the passer rule. Several players took to Twitter to express their concern with the rule after Hayes was initially injured.

The Raiders are currently last in the AFC West with an 0-3 record heading into Sunday's matchup against the 1-1-1 Browns.