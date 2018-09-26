Derek Carr Wishes Dolphins' DE William Hayes Landed on Him Instead of Tearing ACL

Raiders QB Derek Carr believes William Hayes should have avoided ACL tear by landing on him.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 26, 2018

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told reporters on Wedneday that he wishes Dolphins defensive end William Hayes would have landed on him instead of tearing his ACL during the two teams' matchup on Sunday.

Hayes, who will miss the remainder of the season, suffered the injury in the second quarter of Miami's 28-20 win. Hayes hoped to avoid a 15-yard personal foul penalty for roughing the passer by rolling over Carr rather than landing on him with his body weight

"I wish the guy would have just landed on me instead of tearing his ACL," Carr said. "For him to tear his ACL, nobody wants that. I don't want that."

Carr is the latest of players to sound off on the NFL's new roughing the passer rule. Several players took to Twitter to express their concern with the rule after Hayes was initially injured.

The Raiders are currently last in the AFC West with an 0-3 record heading into Sunday's matchup against the 1-1-1 Browns.

