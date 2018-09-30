Bengals' A.J. Green Scores Game-Winning TD vs. Falcons

The Bengals outlasted the Falcons in a high-scoring shootout thanks to A.J. Green's game-winning score.

By Kaelen Jones
September 30, 2018

The Bengals guaranteed that they'll at least have a share of the AFC North division lead by the end of Week 4 after winning a high-scoring matchup against the Falcons on Sunday.

With seven seconds left in the game, Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton found receiver A.J. Green for a game-winning touchdown to clinch a 37-36 victory. The Bengals improved to 3-1 on the season.

Dalton bounced back from a turnover-plagued weekend against Carolina and threw for 352 yards, three touchdowns and one interception at Atlanta. Green finished with four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons dropped to 1-2 despite Matt Ryan throwing for 419 yards and three touchdowns, including two scores to rookie wideout Calvin Ridley, who's hauled in six through four games this season.

