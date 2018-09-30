Note: Video content contained in this post may be considered graphic.

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is a Pro Bowl-caliber player when he's healthy. However, throughout his career, he's had a tough time staying on the field.

On Sunday, Eifert suffered a gruesome-looking lower-leg injury against the Falcons after making a two-yard catch early in the second half. He was carted off the field.

Not again! Poor Tyler Eifert, horrible luck. pic.twitter.com/xj0ohTT9Wy — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 30, 2018

Eifert, 28, underwent season-ending back surgery last season after appearing in just two games. He had previously undergone ankle surgery in 2016.

Eifert made four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta prior to exiting the contest. He entered the matchup with 11 receptions for 141 yards through three games this season.