The Detroit Lions will travel to Dallas this weekend to take on the Cowboys in Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season.

Detroit upset Tom Brady and the Patriots last weekend in with an unexpected 26-10 win over New England. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for two touchdowns while running back Kerryon Johnson racked up 100 yards rushing. The team tallied 14 additional points on four field goals from longtime Lions kicker Matt Prater.

The Lions are still just 1-2 on the season after Week 3, as are the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys, however, are coming off of a 24-13 loss to the Seahawks. Dallas QB Dak Prescott went just 19 of 34 passing last weekend for 168 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Both teams will look to secure their second win of the season on Sunday when they meet at AT&T Stadium.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package.Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.