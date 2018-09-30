Texans End Nine-Game Losing Streak With Overtime Win vs. Colts

The Texans earned their first victory of the season against the Colts in overtime on Sunday.

By Kaelen Jones
September 30, 2018

It took overtime, but the Texans are finally in the win column for the first time this season after beating the Colts 37-34 on Sunday afternoon.

Houston's win ended a nine-game losing streak and marked the team's first victory since beating the Cardinals on Nov. 19, 2017.

The Texans seemed to have the result in hand much earlier in the contest when they jumped out to a 28-10 lead midway through the third quarter. But with 45 seconds left in regulation, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck found rookie tailback Nyheim Hines for the duo's second touchdown reception of the contest, tying the game at 31 apiece and sending it to overtime.

Adam Vinatieri, who broke the NFL record for career field goals earlier in the contest, drilled a 44-yard attempt to give Indianapolis a three-point lead before Houston answered with a 29-yard conversion by Fairbairn.

With 27 seconds remaining, the game seemed destined for a tie. The Colts faced fourth-and-4 from their own 43-yard line and after calling a timeout, decided to go for it. Luck tried to find receiver Chester Rogers, but the pass fell incomplete, forcing a turnover on downs. On the first play of Houston's ensuing possession, Deshaun Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins on a short slant over the middle, which he took down to the Colts' 19-yard line.

A few plays later, Houston kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn knocked in a 37-yard game-winner to clinch the win with three seconds left.

Watson threw for 375 yards, two touchdowns and one pick, marking his third straight game with over 300 yards.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)