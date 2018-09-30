It took overtime, but the Texans are finally in the win column for the first time this season after beating the Colts 37-34 on Sunday afternoon.

Houston's win ended a nine-game losing streak and marked the team's first victory since beating the Cardinals on Nov. 19, 2017.

The Texans seemed to have the result in hand much earlier in the contest when they jumped out to a 28-10 lead midway through the third quarter. But with 45 seconds left in regulation, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck found rookie tailback Nyheim Hines for the duo's second touchdown reception of the contest, tying the game at 31 apiece and sending it to overtime.

Texans fans thinking their losing streak is close to ending... 😄➡️😐



Colts' 2-point conversion is good; 31-31 https://t.co/5QVvh1qMuT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 30, 2018

Adam Vinatieri, who broke the NFL record for career field goals earlier in the contest, drilled a 44-yard attempt to give Indianapolis a three-point lead before Houston answered with a 29-yard conversion by Fairbairn.

With 27 seconds remaining, the game seemed destined for a tie. The Colts faced fourth-and-4 from their own 43-yard line and after calling a timeout, decided to go for it. Luck tried to find receiver Chester Rogers, but the pass fell incomplete, forcing a turnover on downs. On the first play of Houston's ensuing possession, Deshaun Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins on a short slant over the middle, which he took down to the Colts' 19-yard line.

A few plays later, Houston kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn knocked in a 37-yard game-winner to clinch the win with three seconds left.

Watson threw for 375 yards, two touchdowns and one pick, marking his third straight game with over 300 yards.