With a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Texans, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri broke the NFL record for most career field goals.

The 45-year-old Vinatieri is in his 23rd NFL season and his 13th with Indianapolis. Vinatieri spent the first 10 years of his career with the Patriots, where he made 263 of his record-setting 566 field goals.

During his time in New England, Vinatieri connected on 81.9% of his field goal attempts. Since coming to the Colts, he has been even more accurate, making 86.5% of his attempts entering Sunday. Sunday's 42-yarder was the 303rd field goal he made in a Colts uniform.

In addition to his accuracy, Vinatieri has also proven to be reliable from distance throughout his career. He's made 158 field goals between 40 and 49 yards and has 40 career makes on 63 tries from 50 yards or farther.

The previous record holder was Morten Andersen, who played 25 seasons in the NFL with the Saints, Falcons, Chiefs, Vikings and Giants. Although Andersen also has 40 career field goals from 50 yards or farther, he needed 84 attempts to get there. In total, Andersen made 79.7% of his field goals throughout his career compared to Vinatieri, who has made 84.3% of his attempts so far.