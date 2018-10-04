Tom Brady has joined Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as the only players in NFL history to throw 500 career touchdown passes.

Brady's 500th score through the air came in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Colts to give the Patriots a 31-17 lead.

On a first-and-10 with about nine minutes remaining in the contest, Brady connected with new target Josh Gordon on a 34-yard score that was the wide receiver's first touchdown as a Patriot.

That throw to Gordon gave the quarterback the record for most players to catch a touchdown pass from him at 71. That record was previously held by Brady's one-time teammate Vinny Testaverde, who threw touchdowns to 70 different receivers over his 21-year career.

Tom Brady just threw his 500th TD pass to @JOSH_GORDONXII 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7tlvX4syxu — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 5, 2018

That score was Brady's fourth of the game. He connected with running back James White on a six-yard score in the second quarter and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson on a one-yard toss in the first, while Brady added one on the ground on a quarterback sneak.