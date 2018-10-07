Blake Bortles would like to forget every part of this play.

The Jaguars' quarterback was in the shotgun from his own 25-yard line to start a drive late in the first half Sunday when he didn't account for Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones while trying to throw a screen. Bortles's pass intended for running back T.J. Yeldon was snatched out the air by Jones who returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.

During the return, Bortles got in position to make a tackle, but when he lunged for Jones, the 310-pound Mississippi State product showed off his agility and juked right past the diving quarterback en route to the end zone.

STONE COLD CHRIS JONES ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/9PznelNjPs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 7, 2018

The score gave Kansas City a 20-0 lead over Jacksonville, which it took into halftime.