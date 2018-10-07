Blake Bortles ended up on the ground as the Chiefs defensive tackle took this pass to the end zone.
Blake Bortles would like to forget every part of this play.
The Jaguars' quarterback was in the shotgun from his own 25-yard line to start a drive late in the first half Sunday when he didn't account for Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones while trying to throw a screen. Bortles's pass intended for running back T.J. Yeldon was snatched out the air by Jones who returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.
During the return, Bortles got in position to make a tackle, but when he lunged for Jones, the 310-pound Mississippi State product showed off his agility and juked right past the diving quarterback en route to the end zone.
STONE COLD CHRIS JONES ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/9PznelNjPs— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 7, 2018
The score gave Kansas City a 20-0 lead over Jacksonville, which it took into halftime.