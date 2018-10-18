Report: Rihanna Declined Super Bowl Halftime Show in Support of Colin Kaepernick

Maroon 5 will reportedly headline the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show instead. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 18, 2018

Rihanna reportedly turned down headlining the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick and his protest over police brutality and racial inequality, according to multiple reports.

US Weekly first reported that an unnamed source said that the NFL and CBS wanted the pop superstar to be the show's performer for Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. However, the source said Rihanna doesn't agree with the NFL's stance on kneeling.

Entertainment Tonight reported the same news. ET also reported the NFL approached singer Pink about the show, but she decided to move on as negotiations took too long. Pink sang the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl LII. 

The protests during the national anthem started in August 2016 when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew during the 2017 season after Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.

Instead, band Maroon 5 is reportedly set to headline the show. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)