Rihanna reportedly turned down headlining the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick and his protest over police brutality and racial inequality, according to multiple reports.

US Weekly first reported that an unnamed source said that the NFL and CBS wanted the pop superstar to be the show's performer for Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. However, the source said Rihanna doesn't agree with the NFL's stance on kneeling.

Entertainment Tonight reported the same news. ET also reported the NFL approached singer Pink about the show, but she decided to move on as negotiations took too long. Pink sang the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl LII.

The protests during the national anthem started in August 2016 when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew during the 2017 season after Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.

Instead, band Maroon 5 is reportedly set to headline the show.