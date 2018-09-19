Maroon 5 will headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019, according to a report from Variety.

The NFL has not confirmed the performers for the show yet.

Super Bowl LIII will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Justin Timberlake was last year's headliner at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Other recent halftime performances include Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry.

Maroon 5 is currently touring for its 2017 album, Red Pill Blues. The album includes hits like "What Lovers Do" and "Girls Like You."