Report: Maroon 5 To Headline Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show In Atlanta

Maroon 5 will reportedly bring their hits to the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in February.

By Chris Chavez
September 19, 2018

Maroon 5 will headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019, according to a report from Variety.

The NFL has not confirmed the performers for the show yet.

Super Bowl LIII will  be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

Justin Timberlake was last year's headliner at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Other recent halftime performances include Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry.

Maroon 5 is currently touring for its 2017 album, Red Pill Blues. The album includes hits like "What Lovers Do" and "Girls Like You." 

