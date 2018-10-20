Report: Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (Back/Ankle) 'Highly Unlikely' to Play at Bears in Week 7

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly did not travel with the team to Chicago for Sunday's contest against the Bears.

By Kaelen Jones
October 20, 2018

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is reportedly "highly unlikely to play" against the Bears on Sunday due to a back injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per the Boston Globe's Jim McBride, Gronkowski did not travel with the team to Chicago for the upcoming Week 7 bout.

In addition to the recent back injury, Gronkowski has been limited in recent weeks because of a nagging ankle injury suffered in Week 4 against the Dolphins. According to McBride, Gronkowski has yet to be officially ruled out for Sunday's contest. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Gronkowski's status for Sunday's game against the Bears is considered doubtful.

According to the Patriots' official team website, Gronkowski was a limited participant during each of their sessions this week. He was listed as questionable as of Saturday afternoon. Rapoport reports that Gronkowski's back injury "popped up" Friday.

Gronkowski has dealt with numerous back injuries over the course of his nine-year career. In 2016, he dealt with a back vertebral disc hernia. In 2013, he suffered a back vertebral fracture that required surgery. He also had back surgery in 2009 while playing college football at the University of Arizona which caused him to miss his entire junior season.

Through six games this season, Gronkowski, a four-time All-Pro, has caught 26 passes for 405 yards for one touchdown. He has yet to record a 100-yard receiving performance since Week 1 vs. Houston. Last week, he caught three passes for 97 yards.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)