Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is reportedly "highly unlikely to play" against the Bears on Sunday due to a back injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per the Boston Globe's Jim McBride, Gronkowski did not travel with the team to Chicago for the upcoming Week 7 bout.

In addition to the recent back injury, Gronkowski has been limited in recent weeks because of a nagging ankle injury suffered in Week 4 against the Dolphins. According to McBride, Gronkowski has yet to be officially ruled out for Sunday's contest. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Gronkowski's status for Sunday's game against the Bears is considered doubtful.

According to the Patriots' official team website, Gronkowski was a limited participant during each of their sessions this week. He was listed as questionable as of Saturday afternoon. Rapoport reports that Gronkowski's back injury "popped up" Friday.

Gronkowski has dealt with numerous back injuries over the course of his nine-year career. In 2016, he dealt with a back vertebral disc hernia. In 2013, he suffered a back vertebral fracture that required surgery. He also had back surgery in 2009 while playing college football at the University of Arizona which caused him to miss his entire junior season.

Through six games this season, Gronkowski, a four-time All-Pro, has caught 26 passes for 405 yards for one touchdown. He has yet to record a 100-yard receiving performance since Week 1 vs. Houston. Last week, he caught three passes for 97 yards.