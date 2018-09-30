Patriots All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with an ankle injury and did not return.

Gronkowski went to the locker room during the third quarter to have an ankle injury examined. He finished four catches for 44 yards to help New England build a 31-0 lead.

With Gronkowski out, Dwayne Allen becomes the Patriots' top tight end. Allen had one catch in Sunday's game and lost four yards on it.

The Patriots beat the Dolphins 38-7 to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 2-2. It was Miami's first loss this season.