Watch: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Scores First Career TD vs. Saints

Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson scored his first career touchdown against the Saints on Sunday.

By Kaelen Jones
October 21, 2018

Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has found the end zone a countless amount of times over the course of his football career.

Through three seasons at Louisville, the former Heisman Trophy winner scored 119 total career touchdowns (69 passing, 50 rushing) in college before Baltimore took him with the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL draft. But on Sunday against the Saints, Jackson finally found paydirt at the game's highest stage. He snuck through the New Orleans defense on a one-yard run for his first career NFL touchdown.

Perhaps the most excited for Jackson was Baltimore's current starter, Joe Flacco. According to Ravens editorial manager Ryan Mink, Flacco, who was split out wide on the play, didn't even move until he raised his arms to signal touchdown.

The score occurred just minutes after Saints quarterback Drew Brees tossed his 500th career touchdown pass to give New Orleans a 7-3 lead.

