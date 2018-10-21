The final minute of Sunday's game between the Titans and Chargers was filled with excitement.

Trailing 20-13, Tennessee started its potential game-tying drive with just fewer than five minutes remaining in the game. With 47 seconds left, the Titans were at the Los Angeles two-yard line with a shot at evening the contest.

After Dion Lewis was stopped short on first down, Marcus Mariota went to the air for second down, but his pass was incomplete. On third down, Mariota scrambled for what looked like a touchdown, but after replay, it was determined Mariota was short.

Mariota then connected with tight end Luke Stocker on fourth down to make it 20-19.

Instead of tying the game with an extra point though, coach Mike Vrabel decided to go for two. A defensive holding against the Chargers gave the Titans a second shot at the winning score, but Mariota's pass attempt to Taywan Taylor was incomplete.

Los Angeles recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the victory in London.

The Chargers are now 5-2 and just 1/2 game behind the Chiefs for the lead in the AFC West. The Titans fell to 3-4 with the loss, leaving them 1/2 game behind the Jaguars and Texans for first place in the AFC South.