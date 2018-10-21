The Cowboys are among teams interested in Raiders Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

In addition to Dallas, Washington and Indianapolis are also looking at acquiring the 2015 first-round pick from Oakland.

Although the Raiders are trying to get back a first-round pick in exchange for Cooper, the Cowboys have been calling people around the 24-year-old Alabama product to better determine if they want to make a move.

Cooper was a Pro Bowler each of his first two seasons, going for at least 1,000 yards and five touchdowns each. Last year, he had a career-high seven touchdown grabs, but career lows with 680 yards and 48 catches.

Oakland is on its bye this week, but Cooper is in concussion protocol after getting injured in a Week 6 loss to the Seahawks. This season he has 22 catches for 280 yards and one score though six games.

At 3-3, the Cowboys are tied with the Eagles for second in the NFC East. The Raiders are 1-5 and last in the AFC West.