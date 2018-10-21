The Miami Dolphins look to carry momentum from last week's thrilling victory against Chicago into another home matchup with an NFL North team when they face the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Dolphins (4–2) came out of last week with a 31-28 overtime win despite playing without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Brock Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards and three touchdowns while subbing in Tannehill's place. Running back Frank Gore did his fair share for the offense by rushing for 101 yards on 15 carries. The team overcame a 21-10 deficit to tie the game twice to force overtime. Rookie kicker Jason Sanders sealed the victory with a 47-yard field goal as time expired.

The Lions (2–3) are coming off of a bye week and hope to get back to .500 with a win in Miami. Detroit defeated the Packers 31-23 at home before the break, keeping the team right in the mix in a contested NFC North. Matthew Stafford completed 14 of 26 passes and threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns in that outing.

How to watch:

Time: Sunday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.