Week 7 of the NFL season continued on Sunday after the Broncos ran through the Cardinals on Thursday to open the week.

The Titans and Chargers played a game in London early in the morning that went down to the wire. With four teams on bye, there are only 12 games this Sunday.

The trio of Seahawks who have been remaining in the locker room during the national anthem this season were off this week, but the three players who have kneeled this season were all in action.

Check out a full list of all the players who made some sort of demonstration during the anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the United States.

Patriots vs. Bears

All players stood for the national anthem.

Bills vs. Colts

All players stood for the national anthem.

Lions vs. Dolphins

Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States and defensive end Robert Quinn raised a fist in the air to promote unity. All other players stood for the anthem.

Vikings vs. Jets

All players stood for the national anthem.

Panthers vs. Eagles

Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

Browns vs. Buccaneers

All players stood for the national anthem.

Texans vs. Jaguars

All players stood for the national anthem.