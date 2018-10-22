After Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone let it be known all the starting jobs in Jacksonville are up for grabs.

Sunday's defeat was the third straight for a Jacksonville squad that started its season 3-1. Early in the second half Sunday, Marrone benched starting quarterback Blake Bortles for Cody Kessler. When asked whether Bortles or Kessler would be under center for Week 8's matchup with the Eagles in London, Marrone said all options are on the table.

"It's open," Marrone told reporters. "Who's the starters at right tackle? Who's the starter at center? Who's the starter at receiver? Everything is open. We've lost three straight games and we can't stop shooting ourselves in the foot for lack of a better expression."

Against the Texans in Week 7, Bortles was pulled after fumbling for the second time that day. He was six-for-12 for 61 yards before getting relegated to the sideline. Kessler was 21-for-30 for 156 yards and a touchdown pass in relief. He was also sacked four times, threw a pick and had a fumble of his own that was recovered by the Jaguars.

Over the past three games, the Jaguars have been outscored 90-28 as they dropped down to 3-4. Now a game behind Houston for first place in the AFC South, Jacksonville also has the second-worst turnover differential in the league at minus-12.

Bortles, who has started 68 straight games for the Jaguars, is posting a career high in completion percentage through seven games by connecting on 60.6% of his throws. His nine touchdowns rank 21st among all other quarterbacks this year while his eight interceptions leave him tied for the third-worst mark in the league with Andrew Luck, Derek Carr and Andy Dalton.

After the contest against Philadelphia in London, Jacksonville has its bye week. When the Jaguars get back on the field in Week 10, they will be on the road against the Colts.