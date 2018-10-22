Report: Marshawn Lynch Placed on IR, Time In Oakland Possibly Over

Lynch has rushed for 376 yards on 90 carries in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 22, 2018

The Raiders placed running back Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve on Monday per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, keeping the 11-year veteran on the bench "for at least a month."

Lynch injured his groin against the Seahawks on Oct. 14, a 27-3 loss in London. He carried the ball 13 times for 45 yards in the defeat. 

The five-time Pro Bowler came out of retirement to join his hometown team in 2017. Lynch has amassed 1267 yards and 10 touchdowns in 21 games with Oakland. His production hasn't steered the Raiders into the win column, however, as they have gone 7–15 since the start of the 2017 season.

Monday's announcement could spell the end of Lynch's tenure in Oakland, according to Rapoport. A month absence will keep Lynch out of the lineup until at least Week 12, and if the Raiders continue to slide, the 11-year veteran could remain out of the lineup as younger running backs see more playing time. Lynch is an unrestricted free agent after 2018. 

Lynch has amassed 10,379 yards since entering the league in 2007, trailing only Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson over the past 12 seasons. He ranks second among all active players with 84 career rushing touchdowns. 

The Lynch-less Raiders will host the Colts on Sunday. Kickoff from O.co Coliseum in Oakland is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.

