Brock Osweiler will earn his third-straight start on Thursday per ESPN's Adam Schefter by filling in for Ryan Tannehill as he nurses an injured shoulder. Tannehill hasn't played since a Week 5 loss to the Bengals on Oct. 7.

The Arizona State product has fared in well in Tannehill's absence. He has completed 66% of passes and has thrown for five touchdowns. The Dolphins won Osweiler's first start of 2018 by beating the Bears 31-28 in overtime. Miami lost 32-21 on Sunday against Detroit.

Thursday's contest will have some added intrigue as Osweiler faces the Texans, who he started 14 games for in 2016. Houston gave Osweiler a four-year, $72 million contract in March 2016 before trading him to the Browns in a contract dump just one year later.

Osweiler's tenure in Houston was a rocky one. He threw 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in the regular season and then just 5.6 yards per attempt in two playoff games.

Thursday's contest will have potential playoff implications for both teams. Houston has ripped off four-straight wins after starting the season 0–3, while Miami has struggled of late, losing three of four after a 3–0 start.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.