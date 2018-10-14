Osweiler went 0–4 as a starter with the Broncos in 2017.
Ryan Tannehill was declared inactive on Sunday for the Dolphins' home contest vs. the Bears, giving Brock Osweiler his first start of the season. Tannehill won't play due to a shoulder injury.
Osweiler signed with Miami this offseason after going 0–4 as a starter with the Broncos in 2017. The Arizona State product is 13–12 as a starter in his career, tossing 32 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.
Osweiler earned a 4-year, $72 million deal from the Texans in 2016 after four seasons in Denver to start his career. But a subpar season sent Osweiler packing from the Lone Star State, traded to Cleveland in March 2017. He was then released by the Browns, rejoining Denver on a 1-year contract for 2017. Osweiler signed with the Dolphins in March.
The Osweiler-led Dolphins will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday, hosting the Bears. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.