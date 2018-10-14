Ryan Tannehill Inactive, Brock Osweiler to Start vs. Bears

Osweiler went 0–4 as a starter with the Broncos in 2017.

By Michael Shapiro
October 14, 2018

Ryan Tannehill was declared inactive on Sunday for the Dolphins' home contest vs. the Bears, giving Brock Osweiler his first start of the season. Tannehill won't play due to a shoulder injury. 

Osweiler signed with Miami this offseason after going 0–4 as a starter with the Broncos in 2017. The Arizona State product is 13–12 as a starter in his career, tossing 32 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Osweiler earned a 4-year, $72 million deal from the Texans in 2016 after four seasons in Denver to start his career. But a subpar season sent Osweiler packing from the Lone Star State, traded to Cleveland in March 2017. He was then released by the Browns, rejoining Denver on a 1-year contract for 2017. Osweiler signed with the Dolphins in March. 

The Osweiler-led Dolphins will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday, hosting the Bears. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)