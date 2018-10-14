Ryan Tannehill was declared inactive on Sunday for the Dolphins' home contest vs. the Bears, giving Brock Osweiler his first start of the season. Tannehill won't play due to a shoulder injury.

Osweiler signed with Miami this offseason after going 0–4 as a starter with the Broncos in 2017. The Arizona State product is 13–12 as a starter in his career, tossing 32 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Osweiler earned a 4-year, $72 million deal from the Texans in 2016 after four seasons in Denver to start his career. But a subpar season sent Osweiler packing from the Lone Star State, traded to Cleveland in March 2017. He was then released by the Browns, rejoining Denver on a 1-year contract for 2017. Osweiler signed with the Dolphins in March.

The Osweiler-led Dolphins will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday, hosting the Bears. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.