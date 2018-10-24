Patrick Peterson Announces Plans To Stay With Cardinals Amid Trade Request Rumors

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson took to Twitter to address trade rumors on Wednesday.

By Kaelen Jones
October 24, 2018

Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson issued a statement on Wednesday to announce that he plans to remain with Arizona in light of his name being involved in recent trade rumors.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Peterson met with Cardinals president Michael Bidwill on Tuesday and spoke for 30 minutes to discuss how the team could improve and Peterson's status as a leader. Schefter reports that Peterson received assurance from ownership about winning.

"I've been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone," Peterson said in his post Wednesday. "But my energy is 100% focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around. I've never shied away from a challenge before and I'm not starting now. (sic)

"I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization, my teammates & fans. That is what I intend to do for the years to come. I am an Arizona Cardinal, and my focus is on this weeks game. (sic)"

On Tuesday, Schefter reported that Peterson informed Arizona that he would like to be traded ahead of the NFL's Oct. 30 trade deadline. Peterson's cousin and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden posted a tweet suggesting Peterson's preferred destination was the Saints.

The Cardinals are currently 1-6 and 0-4 at home this season. Peterson, 28, has spent his entire career with Arizona, which selected the former LSU star with the fifth pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

Peterson, a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, is considered among the best defensive backs in the league. This season, he's allowed a passer rating of 39.9 when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)