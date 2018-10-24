Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson issued a statement on Wednesday to announce that he plans to remain with Arizona in light of his name being involved in recent trade rumors.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Peterson met with Cardinals president Michael Bidwill on Tuesday and spoke for 30 minutes to discuss how the team could improve and Peterson's status as a leader. Schefter reports that Peterson received assurance from ownership about winning.

"I've been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone," Peterson said in his post Wednesday. "But my energy is 100% focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around. I've never shied away from a challenge before and I'm not starting now. (sic)

"I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization, my teammates & fans. That is what I intend to do for the years to come. I am an Arizona Cardinal, and my focus is on this weeks game. (sic)"

On Tuesday, Schefter reported that Peterson informed Arizona that he would like to be traded ahead of the NFL's Oct. 30 trade deadline. Peterson's cousin and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden posted a tweet suggesting Peterson's preferred destination was the Saints.

The Cardinals are currently 1-6 and 0-4 at home this season. Peterson, 28, has spent his entire career with Arizona, which selected the former LSU star with the fifth pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

Peterson, a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, is considered among the best defensive backs in the league. This season, he's allowed a passer rating of 39.9 when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.