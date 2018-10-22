Cornerback Patrick Peterson has informed the Cardinals he would like to be moved by the Oct. 30 trade deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

A tweet from Bryant McFadden, Peterson's cousin, says Peterson's No. 1 landing spot is the Saints.

Peterson, a three-time All-Pro, is in his eighth NFL season. Arizona drafted him with the No. 5 pick in 2011 out of LSU.

In his first seven years he had 21 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries. He has also excelled as a returner throughout his career. In his rookie season, Paterson led the NFL with four punt return touchdowns.

According to Schefter, Peterson "desperately" wants out of Arizona and a Cardinals team that is 1-6 and tied for third in the NFC West with the 49ers.

So far, Peterson has made the Pro Bowl every year of his career. This season he has two interceptions, which is second on the team only to Tre Boston.

Arizona plays the 49ers Sunday and then its bye week.