Report: All-Pro Patrick Peterson Asked Cardinals for Trade by Oct. 30 Deadline

Patrick Peterson is a three-time All-Pro player.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 22, 2018

Cornerback Patrick Peterson has informed the Cardinals he would like to be moved by the Oct. 30 trade deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

A tweet from Bryant McFadden, Peterson's cousin, says Peterson's No. 1 landing spot is the Saints.

Peterson, a three-time All-Pro, is in his eighth NFL season. Arizona drafted him with the No. 5 pick in 2011 out of LSU.

In his first seven years he had 21 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries. He has also excelled as a returner throughout his career. In his rookie season, Paterson led the NFL with four punt return touchdowns.

According to Schefter, Peterson "desperately" wants out of Arizona and a Cardinals team that is 1-6 and tied for third in the NFC West with the 49ers.

So far, Peterson has made the Pro Bowl every year of his career. This season he has two interceptions, which is second on the team only to Tre Boston.

Arizona plays the 49ers Sunday and then its bye week.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)