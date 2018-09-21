Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will miss Minnesota's Week 3 game against the Bills on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, the team announced.

Cook missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday after suffering the injury during the team's Week 2 game against the Packers. The 23-year-old rushed for 38 yards on 10 carries in the 29-29 tie with the Green Bay.

Backup running back Latavius Murray will get the start on Sunday. Murray has 15 carries for 61 yards in the first two games of the season.

Cook only played in four games last season after undergoing season-ending knee surgery on a torn ACL. He suffered the injury in early October during a game against the Lions.

The Vikings and the Bills are set to kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.