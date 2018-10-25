DeVante Parker will remember this catch for a while.

The Dolphins wide receiver came up with a 40-yard grab in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Texans, but the ball was never supposed to go to him.

On a third-and-11, quarterback Brock Osweiler took the snap from the shotgun, and as the pressure started to get near him, he rolled to his left. He tossed the ball to Jakeem Grant near the 50, and it looked like the Dolphins were in for a big gain.

However, Houston's Justin Reid knocked the ball out of Grant's hands as he came down from the air after leaping to grab the ball. But when the ball came loose, it bounced of the helmet of Natrell Jamerson and landed in Parker's waiting hands about 10 yards farther upfield.

Miami scored a field goal on the drive.