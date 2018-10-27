Reports: Four Jaguars Players Detained in London Over Restitution of a Bill

According to multiple reports, four Jaguars players were detained in London on Saturday ahead of their game against the Eagles.

By Kaelen Jones
October 27, 2018

Four Jaguars players were detained Saturday in London of Jacksonville's game against the Eagles on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The incident occurred over what was described as restitution of a bill. The Jaguars released an official statement addressing the matter on Saturday evening. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the players involved were safety Barry Church, safety Ronnie Harrison, cornerback D.J. Hayden and safety Jarrod Wilson.

“We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill," the Jaguars said. "The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally.”

Per a report in The Sun, the situation occurred place at 4 a.m. London time. The players were reportedly accused of attempting to depart from the London Reign Showclub without paying their tab.

The Sun cites a source which said the total bill was "in the region of £50,000," which is about $64,165. The players were met by security upon trying to leave.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)