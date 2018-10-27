Four Jaguars players were detained Saturday in London of Jacksonville's game against the Eagles on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The incident occurred over what was described as restitution of a bill. The Jaguars released an official statement addressing the matter on Saturday evening. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the players involved were safety Barry Church, safety Ronnie Harrison, cornerback D.J. Hayden and safety Jarrod Wilson.

“We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill," the Jaguars said. "The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally.”

Per a report in The Sun, the situation occurred place at 4 a.m. London time. The players were reportedly accused of attempting to depart from the London Reign Showclub without paying their tab.

The Sun cites a source which said the total bill was "in the region of £50,000," which is about $64,165. The players were met by security upon trying to leave.