How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings: Sunday Night Football Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Saints play the Vikings in a Sunday Night Football matchup on Oct. 28.

By Kaelen Jones
October 28, 2018

In a rematch of last year's thrilling NFC Divisional Round playoff bout, the Vikings are set to host the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 28. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The last time these two teams met, Minnesota wide receiver Stefon Diggs hauled in a miraculous game-winning touchdown pass on the final play of the game to send the Vikings into the NFC Championship Game and spoil New Orleans' playoff run.

The Saints (5-1, 1-1 in NFC South) hope to avenge their defeat behind the NFL's sixth-ranked offense (409.8 yards per game) led by quarterback Drew Brees. Since losing its season opener, New Orleans has rattled off five straight victories, including last week's 24-23 win at Baltimore.

The Vikings (4-2-1, 0-0-1 in NFC North) have won three straight contests since losing back-to-back games to the Bills and Rams. Quarterback Kirk Cousins enters the matchup third in the league in passing yards (2,162) and tied-seventh in pass touchdowns (14).

How to watch Sunday's game 

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: fuboTVNBCSports.comNBC Sports Live. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

