Dysfunction in Cleveland's offensive coaching staff could cause the Browns ownership to "remove" offensive coordinator Todd Haley, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Head coach Hue Jackson sparked controversy last week when he noted his wish to get more involved in the Browns' offensive play-calling. His comments were received as a criticism of Haley, who joined Cleveland's coaching staff in 2018 after six seasons as the Steelers' offensive coordinator.

"I feel like I have to [get more involved],’’ Jackson said after Cleveland's 26-23 loss against the Buccaneers on Oct. 21. “That’s what I know, so I’m not going to continue to watch something that I know how to do keep being that way. That’s just the truth. I mean, that’s nothing against anybody in our building. I just think that’s what I do, and I think I need to be a little bit more involved.’’

Haley was measured in his response when speaking with the media on Thursday.

"Coaching in the NFL, especially being in that spot, is not for everyone," Haley said. "It’s a high-pressure, high-stress job, and we’ve just got to keep doing what we know is right."

The Browns are averaging 21.6 points per game in 2018, ranking No. 24 in the NFL. They will look to rebound from last week's defeat on Sunday against the Steelers. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.