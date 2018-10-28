Cleveland will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 28. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

The Baker Mayfield-led Browns (2-4-1) fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend in overtime for their second consecutive loss. The rookie quarterback completed 23-of-24 for 215 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with both Jarvis Landry and David Njoku in the end zone. A 14-point fourth quarter from Cleveland tied the game, but an overtime field goal by Tampa Bay left the Browns with another loss on the season.

The Steelers enter this weekend's divisional matchup atop the AFC North and fresh off of a bye week. Before the bye, Pittsburgh took down the Bengals 28-21. Veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger went 32-of-46 for 369 yards and one touchdown, while emerging star running back James Conner came in with another two TD's on the ground.

The two teams met in Week 1 of the NFL season and walked away from the game locked in a 21-21 tie after overtime.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.