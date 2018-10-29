Running backs have dominated our looks at the waiver wire recently, but this week it’s the wide receiver position demanding attention. It got started on Thursday with the unfortunate injury to Will Fuller, and carried through Sunday, where a couple of receivers broke through in a way that could have lasting power for the rest of the season. Here are a few players you should already be considering, especially those of you invested in A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard, T.Y. Hilton and Alshon Jeffery, all of whom will be on bye.

Michael Beller: Running backs have typically dominated our waiver wire discussions this season, John, but it's the wide receiver position that gets the focus this week. I've got three guys on my mind for what looks like another light week on the wire: Keke Coutee, D.J. Moore and Courtland Sutton. How do you rank those three?

John Paulsen: Coutee currently has the biggest guaranteed role, but he’s injured. Sutton probably has the most upside, but needs Demaryius Thomas to be traded to realize it. Moore needs a more consistent role to continue producing the way he did in Week 8. I’d rank them this way—Coutee, Sutton, Moore—but I’d be targeting all three in this week’s waivers.

Beller: I’m with you on Coutee as the best of the three, but I’ve got Moore ahead of Sutton for the time being because of what you mentioned with the Bronco likely needing a trade to realize his potential. I think Moore has a good chance to retain that larger role he needs after what he did in Week 8, catching five passes for 90 yards. What makes you like Coutee best of the three? And what makes you like Sutton better than Moore, even though Sutton could be buried on the depth chart if the Broncos don’t make a trade by Tuesday’s deadline.

Paulsen: Coutee burst onto the scene with 11 catches for 109 on 15 targets against the Colts in Week 4, and that was with Will Fuller playing only 31% of the snaps after leaving the game with a hamstring injury. Coutee’s role shrank a bit as Fuller resumed his usual 90%-plus snap rate. He had six catches for 51 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against Dallas, 3-33 on five targets against Buffalo, and then one grab for three yards on three targets before being injured against the Jaguars. With Fuller out for the year, Coutee should serve as the No. 2 option in the passing game, but he has to get healthy first. Coutee doesn’t project to face a top 15 defense in wide receiver aFPA, 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed metric, after his Week 10 bye.

Sutton has had a consistent role all year, playing 69% of the snaps, on average, and seeing 4.6 targets per game. He finally cracked 60 yards receiving this week against the Chiefs, and the Broncos love him, so much so that there has been talk that Thomas may be traded. Thomas himself pegged the odds at 50/50 that he’s moved before the trade deadline. If that happens, Sutton should start to see seven to 10 targets on a consistent basis, and become an every-week fantasy starter. His schedule post-bye (Week 10) looks pretty favorable.

Beller: In other words, it’s Sutton’s ceiling in a best-case scenario that sets him apart from Moore?

Paulsen: Right, exactly. Moore had his best game of the year against the Ravens, catching, as you said, five passes for 90 yards, while adding two runs for 39 yards. He got to play 71% of the snaps, but that was due to Torrey Smith’s knee injury that kept him out of Week 8. Will Moore retain his snaps once Smith returns? I would think so, though betting on rational coaching decisions has backfired in the past. One thing Moore really has going for him is a fantastic schedule down the stretch. In his final eight games, he has five favorable matchups and doesn’t face any top 10 defenses in receiver aFPA.

Beller: The pairing of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner is why I’m willing to bet on Moore over Sutton. I think there’s a better chance that those two competent coaches see the light than there is of a trade in Denver opening up more targets for Sutton. With that, let’s turn our attention to the full Week 9 waiver wire. As always, all players have ownership rates of 40% or less on at least two of Yahoo, ESPN and CBS.

If you want the latest episode of The Monday Morning NFL Podcast in your feed when you wake up Monday morning, then subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts. (For non-subscribers, there is typically a lag.)

Running Backs

Wendell Smallwood, Eagles

This is a bad week to be in need of running back help on the wire, as you will see over the next few paragraphs. Smallwood barely falls under the ownership threshold for this column, and he’s likely the best bet if you’re searching for a potential starter. The problem, though, is that Philadelphia’s backfield is a total mess, with no one really standing out. Smallwood had 76 yards and a touchdown on 10 touches in the Eagles’ 24–18 win over the Jaguars in Week 8. He out-touched Corey Clement, but got fewer carries than Josh Adams, who we’ll discuss momentarily. That Smallwood is the top available back drives home the theme of this section this week: Hopefully, you’re already set at this position, because the likelihood of getting meaningful help on the wire is slim.

Josh Adams, Eagles

Adams led the Eagles on the ground in Week 8, running for 61 yards on nine carries. He has surprisingly carved out a role in the backfield, but not one that’s likely to make him fantasy-relevant. What’s more—and this also applies to Smallwood—long-range plays like Adams are best-suited to being in lineups during the two weeks this season where six teams are on bye. The only problem with that is that the Eagles are one of those six teams in Week 9.

Elijah McGuire, Jets

If I had to bet on one back who is on most waiver wires this week producing any long-term fantasy value, it would be McGuire. He’s expected to be activated this week after spending the entire season on the PUP list because of a foot injury that required surgery in the summer. Trenton Cannon predictably gave the Jets little in his first game filling the Bilal Powell role, carrying the ball six times for 10 yards and catching three passes for 12 yards. When healthy, McGuire will take over that role, and could actually be dangerous in it. He carried the ball 88 times for 315 yards, caught 17 of 26 targets for 177 yards, and scored two touchdowns as a rookie last year.

Frank Gore, Dolphins

The Dolphins continue to run Gore as often as Kenyan Drake, giving him 12 carries that he turned into 53 yards in the Week 7 loss to the Texans. Gore has had at least 10 carries in all of Miami’s last five games, and that volume makes him someone fantasy owners crushed by injuries or byes can turn to for a spot start. The Dolphins play the Jets in Week 9, and Gore will be on the RB3/flex radar.

• ORR: Browns Fire Hue Jackson, Todd Haley as Conflict Swirls in Cleveland

Nyheim Hines, Colts

Hines had his best game in a month in Week 8, running for 78 yards on 11 carries in the Colts’ 42–28 win over the Raiders. The catch, though, is that the Colts ran 71 plays, 40 of which were rushing attempts, which helped create more volume for Hines. That isn’t going to happen very often. Marlon Mack dominated the backfield once again, carrying the ball 25 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while catching two of four targets, getting double the number of looks in the passing game than Hines. In a way, this game represented a hit to his long-term value, because Mack appears to be in total control of the backfield, both on the ground and through the air. Still, with the pickings so slim at running back, Hines is a worthy target for fantasy owners in need of help at the position.

Malcolm Brown, Rams

Handcuff season has arrived, meaning anyone with the luxury of having Todd Gurley needs to protect that investment by grabbing Brown. The third-year player out of Texas isn’t going to generate any fantasy value behind a healthy Gurley, but would step in as the team’s starter should something happen to the MVP candidate.

Spencer Ware, Chiefs

Ware is also a pure handcuff play, making him a must-add for Kareem Hunt owners. Ware didn’t touch the ball in the Chiefs’ 30-23 win over the Broncos, but would step right into Hunt’s role should he go down with an injury.

Giovani Bernard, Bengals

Bernard, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury, is another handcuff play. The reason why Brown, Ware and Bernard show up on the waiver wire while someone like, say, Chase Edmonds does not is that they will be expected to get the same touch share as the starters should they be pressed into action. That’s not true for Edmonds, or other possible handcuffs like Rod Smith in Dallas or Wayne Gallman with the Giants. Meanwhile, the handcuffs to James Conner and Melvin Gordon are already widely owned in fantasy leagues.

Javorius Allen, Ravens

Allen would be a better add than most of the players we’ve discussed here, but he’s so low in the column because chances are he’s owned in most competitive leagues. He’s just above the threshold, though, so those of you in shallower leagues may be able to grab him this week. He caught three passes for 18 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens’ 36-21 loss to the Panthers in Week 8. He has 288 yards from scrimmage and five scores on 68 touches this season.

• WEEK 8 TAKEAWAYS: Fitzmagic is back, Colts climbing, Giants on the trading block

Wide Receivers

DeVante Parker, Dolphins

If Parker was finally going to show up with a big game, he couldn’t have timed it much better for himself. He had six grabs on nine targets for 134 yards in Miami’s 42-23 loss to Houston in Week 8. Even if you take away that fluky catch reminiscent of the Immaculate Reception, he had five receptions for 88 yards. Parker could have a new home by Tuesday’s trade deadline, but could be the No. 1 receiver in Miami the rest of the season, depending on the injuries to Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills.

Christian Kirk, Cardinals

Kirk still can’t catch on in fantasy leagues, with an industry-wide ownership rate hovering around 30%. He caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals’ 18-15 win over the 49ers on Sunday. While the reception and yardage totals left a bit to be desired, Kirk did get seven targets, second on the team to Larry Fitzgerald. There were some encouraging signs for the offense in Byron Leftwich’s first game as the offensive coordinator, even though the team still scored just 18 points. Unfortunately, the Cardinals are one of the six teams on bye this week, taking away some of Kirk’s fantasy utility as a depth receiver.

Tyrell Williams, Chargers

The Chargers had a bye in Week 8, but Williams was one of the hottest receivers in the league, at least on a per-catch basis, before the team took its annual rest. He popped another big play in Week 7, hooking up with Philip Rivers for a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He caught three more passes for 43 yards, giving him a 4-118-1 line on four targets. Williams gets precious few opportunities, registering more than four targets in just two games this season, but he has made the most of them the last two weeks, racking up 236 yards and three scores. His big-play ability and the foundation of the Chargers’ offense makes him a worthy add in most formats.

Jermaine Kearse, Jets

Kearse racked up 10 targets in the Jets’ 24-10 loss to the Bears in Week 8 thanks, at least in part, to Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson missing the game due to injury. Enunwa is going to miss at least another game or two, while Anderson was nowhere near suiting up against the Bears. The Jets also released the injured Terrelle Pryor, leaving Kearse in a desirable spot, at least from a volume perspective. He caught just three of those 10 targets for 30 yards, but the Bears are a tough matchup, especially for a limited offense. Kearse’s status as the de facto No. 1 receiver on the Jets makes him worth a look in all leagues.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers

Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb returned for the Packers in Week 8, but Valdes-Scantling remained a big part of the offense, catching two of his five targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in the 29-27 loss to the Rams. Those numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page, but he played more snaps and ran more routes than both Allison and Cobb. Even though it was their first game back, there’s a good chance that at least one of them, likely Cobb, is now running behind Valdes-Scantling on the depth chart. Unless the Packers make a move before the trade deadline at receiver, Valdes-Scantling will retain fantasy value as a depth receiver the rest of the season.

David Moore, Seahawks

Moore had another big game in Week 8, catching all four of his targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 28-14 win over the Lions. In his last three games, Moore has turned 15 targets into nine receptions, 182 yards and four scores. He’s being carried by Russell Wilson, who has played at a ridiculous touchdown pace in that same timeframe, throwing for nine touchdowns on just 61 pass attempts, to go along with a hyper-efficient 10.95 yards per attempt. The fun can’t last forever, but Moore has shown enough to be worthy of an add in deeper leagues.

Willie Snead, Ravens

Snead had five receptions for 54 yards in Baltimore’s 36-21 loss to Carolina in Week 8. The numbers weren’t huge, but he got 11 targets, giving him at least seven looks in each of his last five games. That’s enough volume to make him roster-worth in most leagues with a few heavy bye weeks still on the horizon. The Ravens go on bye in Week 10, meaning Snead will be available for both six-team bye weeks (this week and Week 11).

Anthony Miller, Bears

With Allen Robinson out in Week 8, Miller led the Bears in targets, catching three of seven for 37 yards and a touchdown in the 24-10 win over the Jets. Miller has dealt with injuries and usage issues this season, but has made the most of his opportunities, converting 29 targets into 14 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. If Robinson is out again in Week 9, Miller would be on the WR4/deep flex radar against the Bills.

Tre’Quan Smith, Saints

Smith was largely a non-factor in the Saints’ 30-20 win over the Vikings, catching three of four targets for 18 yards. In his defense, Drew Brees attempted just 23 passes and the Saints totaled 164 passing yards, so it’s not like there was much work to go around. Still, Smith is a long-range option, at best, and that’s based almost entirely on the strength of the New Orleans’ passing game.

Brandon LaFell and Seth Roberts, Raiders

In Oakland’s first game without Amari Cooper, LaFell and Roberts both scored touchdowns, while the former led the team in snap rate. Roberts played mostly as the third receiver behind LaFell and Jordy Nelson, blowing away Martavis Bryant in snaps played. Taking this game at face value, it appears LaFell and Roberts will join Nelson as the team’s primary receivers for the remainder of the season. Even with that in mind, these two are only recommended adds for backend roster depth in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Josh Reynolds, Rams

Reynolds scored two touchdowns in the Rams’ 29-27 win over the Packers in Week 8, showing off the strength of the team’s passing attack. He’s only on the field because of Cooper Kupp’s injury, and will lose all value when Kupp returns. Having said that, he’d be worth a look in deeper leagues for teams dealing with bye-week issues in Week 9 in what should be a high-scoring game against the Saints, should Kupp miss another contest.

Tight Ends

Jack Doyle, Colts

Doyle played his first game since Week 2 and led all Colts pass-catchers across the board, racking up six catches on seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in the 42-28 win over the Raiders. Doyle was one of three Colts’ tight ends to find the end zone, joining Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox, but he was the clear leader at the position. He played 73% of the team’s snaps, compared with 22% for Ebron and 32% for Alie-Cox. Now healthy, he’ll be on the TE1 radar for the rest of the season.

Chris Herndon, Jets

Herndon scored for the third straight week, though the 16-yard touchdown was his only catch in the Jets’ 24-10 loss to the Bears. The Eagles, Giants, Colts and Bengals are all on bye in Week 9, so fantasy owners leaning on Zach Ertz, Evan Engram, Doyle, Ebron or C.J. Uzomah can turn to Herndon as a streamer.