The Eagles have traded a 2019 third-round pick for Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, the team announced Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com was the first to report Philadelphia's deal for the former Pro Bowl wideout.

The defending Super Bowl champions were expected to try and make a deal by Tuesday's trade deadline after being rumored to be interested in a fair amount of players throughout the season who were potentially available for trade.

Tate is a big addition to a group of receivers that has dealt with injuries all season long. In seven games with Detroit this season, Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns. He's gone over 1,000 yards in three of the last four seasons.

• 2018 NFL Trade Deadline: Grading the Big Moves

When news of the trade broke, Tate and some of his new teammates, including quarterback Carson Wentz, jumped on Twitter to show how excited they were about the deal.

It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 30, 2018

My guy WELCOME !!!!! https://t.co/OJMyuiyKwm — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) October 30, 2018

Bird gang you’re gonna love @ShowtimeTate excited to have you back as a teammate! #FlyEaglesFly — Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) October 30, 2018

Philadelphia is on bye this coming week. When the 4-4 Eagles return to the field in Week 10, they will play the NFC East rival Cowboys.