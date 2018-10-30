Eagles Acquire Wide Receiver Golden Tate From Lions

Golden Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 30, 2018

The Eagles have traded a 2019 third-round pick for Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, the team announced Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com was the first to report Philadelphia's deal for the former Pro Bowl wideout.

The defending Super Bowl champions were expected to try and make a deal by Tuesday's trade deadline after being rumored to be interested in a fair amount of players throughout the season who were potentially available for trade.

Tate is a big addition to a group of receivers that has dealt with injuries all season long. In seven games with Detroit this season, Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns. He's gone over 1,000 yards in three of the last four seasons.

• 2018 NFL Trade Deadline: Grading the Big Moves

When news of the trade broke, Tate and some of his new teammates, including quarterback Carson Wentz, jumped on Twitter to show how excited they were about the deal.

Philadelphia is on bye this coming week. When the 4-4 Eagles return to the field in Week 10, they will play the NFC East rival Cowboys.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)