The New York Jets announced a multiyear partnership with MGM Resorts International on Tuesday to make MGM Resorts the official gaming partner of the team.

The Jets describe the agreement as a "first-of-its-kind" collaboration and as the "most comprehensive and integrated" gaming partnership in the league.

“We are proud to partner with an iconic brand like MGM Resorts and its renowned properties to bring a world-class gaming and entertainment experience to our fans,” Jets President Neil Glat said. “This unique partnership also enables us to further engage our fans in the mobile and digital world.”

As part of the agreement, MGM Resorts will serve as the official sponsor and receive access to Jets 360 Production Studio and the Play MGM Studio will serve as the multimedia home of Jets content. In addition, MGM Resorts will also "provide a wide range of hospitality" for Jets season-ticket holders.

The deal also features a free game offered within the Jets' official team app named "I Called It presented by Play MGM." The predictive game will include pre-play options, upgraded in-play features, expanded prizing, and deeper leaderboards.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, "I Called It" falls within parameters set by the NFL's new rules in which gaming partnerships are permitted but not gambling relationships. The game can only reward winners with prizes and does not allow fans to wager.