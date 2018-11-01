49ers starting quarterback C.J. Beathard is questionable for San Francisco's matchup with the Raiders on Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The second-year signal caller is "truly 50-50" due to a wrist injury, according to Schefter.

Former undrafted free agent Nick Mullens will start if Beathard is unable to play. Mullens has never appeared in a regular-season game.

Beathard's wrist problem is the latest injury issue for 49ers quarterbacks this season. Opening-day starter Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL on Sept. 24, ending his season after three games. Beathard is 0–5 as a starter this year.

A third-round pick in 2017, Beathard has a 57.3% career completion percentage. The Iowa product has thrrown for 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his career, going 1–9 as San Francisco's starter.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., between the 49ers (1–7) and Raiders (1–6) is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.