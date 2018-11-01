Report: 49ers QB C.J. Beathard '50-50' for Thursday Night Football Matchup vs. Raiders

Beathard has gone 1–9 in two seasons as the 49ers' starter.

By Michael Shapiro
November 01, 2018

49ers starting quarterback C.J. Beathard is questionable for San Francisco's matchup with the Raiders on Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The second-year signal caller is "truly 50-50" due to a wrist injury, according to Schefter.

Former undrafted free agent Nick Mullens will start if Beathard is unable to play. Mullens has never appeared in a regular-season game. 

Beathard's wrist problem is the latest injury issue for 49ers quarterbacks this season. Opening-day starter Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL on Sept. 24, ending his season after three games. Beathard is 0–5 as a starter this year.

A third-round pick in 2017, Beathard has a 57.3% career completion percentage. The Iowa product has thrrown for 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his career, going 1–9 as San Francisco's starter.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., between the 49ers (1–7) and Raiders (1–6) is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)