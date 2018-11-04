Bengals Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green is in a walking boot and expected to miss "some games" after the team returns from its Week 9 bye, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports Green will see foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay to get some clarity on just what type of injury it is and what his recovery process will be after Green's toe swelled up. The team is still trying to figure out if surgery will be the best option.

Green has 45 catches on the season and is leading the team with 687 yards and six touchdowns through eight games. At 5-3, Cincinnati is in second in the AFC North, and it will host the Saints in Week 10.

Running backs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard will likely have increased workloads both on the ground and through the air with Green out of the lineup. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who leads the team with 49 catches to go along with 620 yards and five scores, will also become an even bigger part of the Bengals' offense.

Wide receiver John Ross is tied for third on the team with two touchdown receptions, but he only has seven catches for 79 yards, as he has been limited in action this season because of a groin injury. Tight end C.J. Uzomah should also see more targets with Green sidelined.