Vikings Sack Matthew Stafford 10 Times, Set Franchise Record

Minnesota held the Lions to 214 total yards in the 24-9 victory. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 04, 2018

The Vikings set a franchise record during Sunday's 24-9 victory over the Lions, registering 10 sacks on veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Minnesota had tallied nine sacks in a game on four previous occasions, most recently in Oct. 1993.

Detroit protected its quarterback in the first quarter, holding Minnesota's front to zero sacks. But the floodgates began midway through the second quarter. Stafford was thrown to the turf three times in the final six minutes of the second quarter, followed by seven sacks in the second half. 

Six Vikings registered sacks on Sunday, led by 3.5 from defensive end Danielle Hunter. Eight-year veteran Tom Johnson tallied 2.5 on the afternoon, a career high. 

Minnesota improved to 5–3–1 with Sunday's victory, good for first in the NFC North. The Lions sit in the division cellar at 3–5. 

