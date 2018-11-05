Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will reportedly miss at least two games before doctors re-evaluate a foot injury sustained during Cincinatti's Week 8 victory against the Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis told reporters on Monday that Green will not need surgery. However, when asked about a timetable for the Pro Bowl wideout's return, Lewis said, "We'll see."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Green will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis after this weekend's contest against the Saints. Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler, currently leads the Bengals in receiving yards (687), touchdowns (six) and targets (76).

Cincinatti promoted seventh-round draft choice Auden Tate from its practice squad on Monday, which adds an option to its receiving corps with Green on the mend. The decision was a corresponding move following Carl Lawson's placement on injured reserve after the defensive end suffered a torn ACL against Tampa Bay in Week 8.