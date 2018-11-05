A.J. Green Doesn't Need Foot Surgery, Reportedly Out Next Two Games

A foot injury will reportedly keep A.J. Green out for at least the Bengals' next two games.

By Kaelen Jones
November 05, 2018

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will reportedly miss at least two games before doctors re-evaluate a foot injury sustained during Cincinatti's Week 8 victory against the Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis told reporters on Monday that Green will not need surgery. However, when asked about a timetable for the Pro Bowl wideout's return, Lewis said, "We'll see."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Green will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis after this weekend's contest against the Saints. Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler, currently leads the Bengals in receiving yards (687), touchdowns (six) and targets (76).

Cincinatti promoted seventh-round draft choice Auden Tate from its practice squad on Monday, which adds an option to its receiving corps with Green on the mend. The decision was a corresponding move following Carl Lawson's placement on injured reserve after the defensive end suffered a torn ACL against Tampa Bay in Week 8. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)