A foot injury will reportedly keep A.J. Green out for at least the Bengals' next two games.
Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will reportedly miss at least two games before doctors re-evaluate a foot injury sustained during Cincinatti's Week 8 victory against the Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis told reporters on Monday that Green will not need surgery. However, when asked about a timetable for the Pro Bowl wideout's return, Lewis said, "We'll see."
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Green will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis after this weekend's contest against the Saints. Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler, currently leads the Bengals in receiving yards (687), touchdowns (six) and targets (76).
Cincinatti promoted seventh-round draft choice Auden Tate from its practice squad on Monday, which adds an option to its receiving corps with Green on the mend. The decision was a corresponding move following Carl Lawson's placement on injured reserve after the defensive end suffered a torn ACL against Tampa Bay in Week 8.