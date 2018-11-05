Redskins Lose Three Offensive Starters for Season Due to Injury

Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. (AC joint) and offensive guards Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL) will all have season-ending surgery.

By Kaelen Jones
November 05, 2018

Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. (AC joint) and offensive guards Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL) will all have surgery that will end their 2018 season, Washington coach Jay Gruden announced Monday.

All three players are listed as starters and suffered their respective ailments during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Falcons.

In addition to the trio's season-ending injuries, starting right tackle Morgan Moses (MCL sprain) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin) were ruled day-to-day after being hurt against Atlanta.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Moses could receive treatment and play in Washington's upcoming contest against the Buccaneers.

At 5-3, Washington is currently in first place of the NFC East division.

