Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said a 5,000-yard passing season is "still a big deal," reports the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Joe Rutter.

Roethlisberger is on track, along with four other quarterbacks, to achieve the feat this season as he is currently averaging 320 yards per game. The 36-year-old quarterback came close to the mark in 2014 when he threw 4,952 yards. He is currently on pace for 5,120 yards.

"It’s still a pretty big deal," Roethlisberger said. "I know I’ve never gotten there and a lot of other guys haven’t. It’s still probably a pretty big number, but it seems like there might be a few guys on pace this year."

In NFL history, there have been nine 5,000-plus yard seasons. Saints quarterback Drew Brees has accounted for five of those occasions and most recently did it in 2016. Dan Marino, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford have also accomplished the feat in their respective careers.

This year, Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and the Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff could achieve also hit the milestone.

When asked about joining the club, Roethlisberger said, "As long as we’re winning football games, that’s all that matters to me."