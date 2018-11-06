Troy Aikman is ready to see something different from the Cowboys.

The FOX broadcaster and former Dallas quarterback appeared on 1310 The Ticket Tuesday to talk about his old team following its 28-14 loss to the Titans on Monday.

The three-time Super Bowl champion spoke about how despite talk in previous years about how the team would make necessary changes to become a championship contender, not much has changed in order to make the dream a reality.

"Go through the list and this team, over a long period of time, has been what it's been," Aikman said. "It hasn't always mattered who the head coach has been. So to me, if you're asking me, I'd say there has to be a complete overhaul of the entire organization. You can't just simply replace head coaches and say, 'Now it's going to be better.' No, it's been shown that it's not better. And you have to address how everything is being done."

Aikman was critical of owner and general manager Jerry Jones by saying he's talked with "people who have been inside the building and have a pretty good understanding of how things are run" and they mentioned "there's a lot of dysfunction."

He brought up how the Cowboys fired offensive line coach Frank Pollack after last season and his replacement, Paul Alexander, was also given the boot after Week 8 of this year. Aikman also noted how the decision to trade a first-round pick for wide receiver Amari Cooper was basically "an admission that, you know, 'We're screwed up.'"

In addition to the critiques of what is going on under Jones, Aikman applauded the owner for how he consistently gives the fan base hope going into new seasons, and he expects the same for 2019 "whether that ultimately means the head coach, a change there, or something else." But he doesn't actually expect coach Jason Garrett to go.

"I don't think, where he's at right now, that he wants to go through another regime change," Aikman said of Jones. "I think he's very comfortable with Jason. I do believe he respects Jason and he's hoping like crazy that good things will happen here down the stretch so that a change doesn't have to take place."

Overall though, Aikman called for more accountability at the top and a bigger effort to address potential issues within that part of the organization instead of just trying to make a change at a coaching position or a key player group.

"Yes, coaching's important, personnel, all those things are important, but how are you going about evaluating?" Aikman asked. "How are you going about running the organization?"

Dallas is 3-5 and third in the NFC East and sit three games behind the Redskins. In Week 10, the Cowboys will face the 4-4 Eagles on Sunday night.