The Bills and Crimson Tide have existed on opposite planes in their respective leagues this season with Buffalo sitting in the AFC East cellar at 2–7 and Alabama cruising toward an undefeated season at 9–0. It's a common practice to compare the best college team to the dregs of the NFL and while the debate can provide a fun parlor game, it exists fully as a hypothetical.

Yet despite the lack of on-field feasability, Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook is bringing a touch of reality to the matchup by setting the Bills as 28.5-point favorites against Alabama per OddsShark.

According to the VP of Risk Management at @SuperBookUSA (@golfodds), they'd set the Bills as a 28.5-point favorite in a hypothetical game against Alabama. — OddsShark (@OddsShark) November 8, 2018

Buffalo's four-touchdown edge over Alabama would top the largest spread of the NFL season by over ten points. But would the Bills actually be able to cover?

Given their recent offensive output, it may be a tall task. Buffalo quarterbacks have combined for three touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2018, including seven from pick-six master Nathan Peterman. Buffalo has scored in the single digits six times this season, totalling 20 points in their last three games. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, are averaging 51.3 points per game, with their lowest scoring output coming in a 29-0 win over No. 4 LSU on Nov. 10.

The difference in size and talent would nearly guarantee the Bills a victory in the interleague battle. But 28.5 points? That feels like a safe cover for the Crimson Tide.