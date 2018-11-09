Report: Titans DB Kevin Byard Fined $10,026 for Dancing on Cowboys' Star at Midfield

Byard and the Titans defense held the Cowboys to 14 points on Monday Night Football. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 09, 2018

Titans safety Kevin Byard channeled his inner-Terrell Owens after an interception vs. the Cowboys on Monday night by sprinting to midfield and dancing on the Cowboys' star at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. 

Byard's dance made for a quality highlight, but unfortunately for the 2017 All-Pro, it will hurt  his wallet. Byard was fined $10,026 for his celebration per ESPN's Adam Schefter, a costly penalty for 15 seconds of fun. Byard was not flagged for taunting on the celebration.

Byard and the Tennessee defense bottled Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throughout Monday's contest and held the former fourth-round pick to 243 yards passing in a 28-14 victory. 

The Titans currently sit at 4–4, second in the AFC South. Tennessee hosts New England on Sunday, with kickoff from LP Field in Nashville slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

