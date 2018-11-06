After Titans safety Kevin Byard intercepted a pass from Dallas QB Dak Prescott in the end zone late in the first quarter of the Cowboys 28-14 Monday Night Football loss to Tennessee, Byard ran to midfield AT&T Stadium to stand on the Cowboys' star logo. Several other Tennessee players joined the 25-year-old free safety and started dancing on the star.

Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones cut the Titans celebration short when he ran over and pushed Byard and his teammates off the logo. Jones explained his reaction to reporters after the game.

"There's no need for it," Jones said. "We're all having fun, but I think when you go and try that, everyone knows what going on the star means. When you come into (AT&T Stadium), you don't do that. It was about respecting the brand, respecting the star."

Byard knew he was antagonizing his opponent when he ran to midfield.

"I just ran to the star to celebrate," he said. "I was actually expecting somebody to knock my head off."

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was calling the game for ESPN and echoed Jones's reaction after the play.

"Yeah, that's a little bit of disrespect," he said on the broadcast. "They're driving the ball down the field. Nice play by Byard, but I don't know that you want to do that. Hey, I'm all in favor of the touchdown celebrations; I think it's good for the game. But, hey, look: He's in his third year, OK? Do it about five more years, and then, you know, get seven or eight interceptions a year, maybe you can do it at that point. But until then, I'd probably stay away from the star."

The incident reminded former 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens of when he celebrated on the star in 2000 and was then tackled by former Cowboys safety George Teague in response.

I feel like I’ve seen this before pic.twitter.com/aacvsoO0y3 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) November 6, 2018

Side-by-side of Kevin Byard and @terrellowens, 18 years apart, celebrating on the star at midfield in Dallas. 👀 @KB31_Era pic.twitter.com/d5FgFjVDUG — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) November 6, 2018

Dallas returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 11 against the Eagles. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.